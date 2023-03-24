Spitfires open important home-and-home series against London

It's the final weekend of the OHL regular season and the Windsor Spitfires are looking to clinch the West Division and the Western Conference.

The Spits are in London Friday night to face-off against the Knights in the first half of a home-and-home series.

Windsor enters the game four points up on the Knights in the Western Conference and five points up on the Sarnia Sting in the conference and division.

Spits forward Oliver Peer says the team has to play Spitfires hockey to pick up the two points.

"We got to go out there and have a hard start," says Peer. "I mean it's not going to be an easy game but you know, they're a really good team but I think we're better and I think we just got to go out there and play hard and prove that we're the better team, get the two points."

Forward Aidan Castle says it's been the team's goal to win the conference and division.

"The energy's high and the boys really want to do it," says Castle. "We know how important home ice is in the playoffs and energy is great."

Goalie Joey Costanzo says the team is excited for the weekend.

"Definitely when I got here learned quickly about the Windsor-London rivalry," says Costanzo. "Obviously it's a big one and I think both teams have had this weekend circled for a really long time especially now it's even bigger with where we are in the standings so it should be a good fun weekend."

Windsor is coming off a 4-1 win Wednesday night against Guelph while London last played almost a week ago on Saturday, losing 4-3 to the Flint Firebirds.

Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell starting at 6:45 p.m.