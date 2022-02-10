Spitfires outwork Spirit in 4-1 win at home
A dominate performance at home for the Windsor Spitfires Thursday night.
Windsor's Matthew Maggio netted a hat trick on the way to a 4-1 victory over the Saginaw Spirit.
The Spitfires controlled much of the game outshooting Saginaw 36-19.
Alex Christopoulos added a goal for Windsor as well while Wyatt Johnston and Andrew Perrott each had a pair of assists.
The win puts on end to a two game losing streak for the Spitfires which hold on to fourth place in the Western Conference with a record of 22-13-2-2.
Windsor is off until Saturday when it hosts the London Knights for a 7:05pm puck drop.
The AM800 pre-game show gets underway at 6:50pm.