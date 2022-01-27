Spitfires outwork Sting in 5-2 win at home

The Windsor Spitfires were firing on all cylinders Thursday night at home downing the Sarnia Sting 5-2.

Windsor put up a solid effort on both sides of the puck with Matthew Maggio netting a pair of goals while newcomer goalie Mathias Onuska earned his first victory in a Spitfire uniform stopping 21 of 23 shots he faced.

Captain Will Cuylle and Jacob Maillet each had a goal and an assist for the Spitfires in the win as well.

Maggio and Cuylle were named the first and second stars of the game.

The Spitfires are right back at it Friday night as they head to Guelph to take on the Storm.

Puck drops at 7:30pm with the AM800 pre-game show at 7:15pm.