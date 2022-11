Matthew Maggio scored the game-winner with just over three minutes left in the third period to lift the Spitfires to a 3-2 win over the Peterborough Petes at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

Alex Christopoulos and Ryan Abraham also scored for the Spits and Matt Onuska made 20 saves.

Windsor is back in action Saturday night at home when the rival London Knights come to town.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:50.