The Spitfires' losing skid has hit four games after a 6-1 set back to the Mississauga Steelheads at the WFCU Centre Sunday afternoon.

AJ Spellacy scored Windsor's lone goal.

The Spitfires are now 13 points back of Flint for the final playoff spot in the OHL Western Conference with nine games to play.

Windsor opens a three-game road trip in North Bay Thursday at 7 p.m. AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins at 6:45pm.