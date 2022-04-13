Spitfires ranked fourth in Canada

The Windsor Spitfires keep climbing up the Canadian Hockey League top 10 rankings.

The Spits are now ranked fourth in the country after winning three straight last weekend.

The team has won 13 straight games dating back to March 16.

They were ranked sixth in Canada last week.

Windsor is back on the ice Friday, when the team travels to Erie to faceoff against the Otters.

The next night, the Spits wrap up the regular season in Guelph.

The Hamilton Bulldogs are ranked number one in the country followed by the Winnipeg ICE and the Edmonton Oil Kings.

