Spitfires Ranked Seventh in the Country

For the second week in a row, the Windsor Spitfires have cracked the CHL Top 10 Rankings.

The Spits are ranked seventh after coming in at the eight spot last week.

Windsor is tied with Flint and Saginaw for first place in the OHL's West Division with 24-points.

The Spits won seven in a row before dropping last Sunday's home game to Saginaw in overtime 7-6.

Windsor is back in action Friday night when they travel to Erie to face off against the Otters.

They play the Ice Dogs on the road Saturday night.

The Spits next home game, is next Thursday when they welcome the Soo Greyhounds to the WFCU Centre.