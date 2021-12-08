Spitfires recover from slow start to secure 4-1 win over Attack

After a slow start, the Windsor Spitfires hit their stride and were able to skate to a 4-1 win over the Owen Sound Attack Wednesday night at home.

Windsor was out shot 16-8 in the first giving up a goal mid way through the period.

The Spitfires regrouped and came out strong in the second with goals from Daniel D'Amico and Christopher O'Flaherty to take a 2-1 lead.

Pasquale Zito and Kyle McDonald added insurance goals in the third to secure the 4-1 victory.

Matthew Maggio had a pair of assists as well in Windsor's second straight win.

The Spitfires now head to London for a clash with the Knights Friday night.

The AM800 pre-game show goes at 7:15pm with puck drop at 7:30pm.