Spitfires remain in top 10 in latest CHL rankings

The Windsor Spitfires have dropped two spots in the latest Canadian Hockey League (CHL) top 10 rankings.

The Spits are now ranked sixth in the country after dropping two straight games last weekend.

The team was ranked fourth last week following 13 straight victories dating back to March 16.

Windsor kicks off its opening round playoff series Thursday night against the Sarnia Sting at the WFCU Centre.

The Spitfires finished first in the Western Conference while also clinching the West Division title.

The Hamilton Bulldogs are ranked number one in the country followed by the Winnipeg ICE and Edmonton Oil Kings.