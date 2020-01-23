Spitfires Remain Number 9



The Windsor Spitfires will be seeking a fourth straight win Thursday night when they host the London Knights.

The Spits currently sit first in the OHL's West Division and second in the Western Conference, one point back of Kitchener with three games in hand.

Canadian Hockey League 2019-20 Top Ten Poll

The Canadian Hockey League's weekly top 10 poll for the 2019-20 season (with last week's rating in parentheses; records as of Tuesday):

1. (1) Ottawa 67's (OHL, 34-7-0-0)

3. (3) Portland Winterhawks (WHL, 33-6-2-3)

3. (2) Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL, 34-7-3-1)

4. (4) Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL, 32-7-4-0)

5. (5) Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL, 30-7-6-3)

6. (6) Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL, 30-12-0-0)

7. (7) Kamloops Blazers (WHL, 30-11-2-1)

8. (8) Everett Silvertips (WHL, 29-11-2-1)

9. (9) Windsor Spitfires (OHL, 27-9-5-0)

10. (HM) Kitchener Rangers (OHL, 27-11-4-2)

Honourable Mentions

(10) Peterborough Petes (OHL, 28-13-2-1), London Knights (OHL, 27-13-1-1) and Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL, 29-13-1-1).

