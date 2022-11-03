Spitfires return home to battle Sting

The Windsor Spitfires look to get back on track as they return to home ice on Thursday.

The Spitfires welcome West Division rival the Sarnia Sting to the WFCU Centre.

Windsor is coming off their first regulation loss of the season, a 7-4 decision against the Erie Otters last weekend.

The Spitfires currently hold down top spot in the West Division, with a record of 8-1-3-0, while the Sting are sitting second with a record of 7-4-1-0.

Ryan Abraham is pacing Windsor offensively, with 18 points in 12 games played, but the Spitfires continue to receive a balanced attack with six players above 10 points on the season.

Windsor also moved up a spot this week in the CHL's Top 10 Rankings, from #8 to $7.

Puck drop tonight is set for 7:05 p.m. but the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell will get underway at 6:50 p.m.