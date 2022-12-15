Spitfires return home to host Otters in second last game before holiday break

The Windsor Spitfires return to action tonight after four days off, when they host the Erie Otters.

Windsor is coming off a 5-3 loss to the Hamilton Bulldogs last Saturday, but prior to that the club had won five straight games.

Erie was in action on Wednesday night against the Sarnia Sting.

The Spitfires are sitting second in the West Division, with their record of 17-7-3-1, just two points back of the Saginaw Spirit with two games in hand.

Windsor continues to be led offensively by their captain Matthew Maggio, who is up to 39 points in 26 games played so far this season.

The Spitfires are getting solid contributions throughout the lineup, with seven players having 20 or more points.

Puck drop at the WFCU Centre is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.

After tonight Windsor has only one more game before the holiday break, a road matchup against the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday.