Spitfires return to the ice with weekend series in the Soo

The Windsor Spitfires are back in action after being off for more than a week due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Windsor has not played since December 28 when it had a six game win streak snapped by the Kitchener Rangers.

The Spitfires will try to get back in the win column with back-to-back games against the Greyhounds in the Soo Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Windsor currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference while the Greyhounds hold on to first.

The Spitfires will have captain Will Cuylle back in the line up who was away representing Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Saturday's puck drop is scheduled for 7:07pm with the AM800 pre-game show kicking off at 6:50pm.

Sunday's matinee is set for 2:07pm with the pre-game show at 1:50pm.