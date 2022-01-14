Spitfires riding two game win streak heading into Friday match up in Sarnia

The Windsor Spitfires are getting back on the ice after being off for nearly a week.

Windsor's Thursday night game at home against the Guelph Storm was called off due to COVID-19, but Friday night's match up in Sarnia is a go.

The Spitfires are coming off of a series sweep over the second place Soo Greyhounds with 5-2 and 10-4 wins last weekend while the Sting were shut out 5-0 in their last game against Owen Sound.

Puck drop Friday is set for 7:05pm with the AM800 pre-game show at 6:50pm.

Windsor was set to head to Saginaw on Saturday, but that's been postponed.

Meantime, the December 31 game against the Flint Firebirds has now been moved to Sunday afternoon at the WFCU Centre.

Game time is scheduled for 5pm with the pre-game show at 4:45pm.