Spitfires score nine in win over the Soo


The Windsor Spitfires snapped a three-game losing skid with a 9-4 win over the Greyhounds in the Soo Sunday.

Brett Harrison, Alex Christopoulos and Liam Greentree each scored three goals for Windsor and captain Matthew Maggio had a goal and three assists.

Maggio now leads the OHL in scoring with 35 goals and 68 points.

The win moves the Spits back into first-place in the Western Conference by one point on London.

Windsor is back in action against the Soo Thursday night at the WFCU Centre.

