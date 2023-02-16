Spitfires extend winning streak to eight games with 6-5 overtime win over Flint

The Windsor Spitfires continue to soar.

The Spits have won their eighth consecutive game, with a 6-5 overtime victory against the Flint Firebirds at home Thursday night.

In the first period, Windsor had the first goal of the night with a goal by Brett Harrison. On a four minute powerplay, Alex Christopoulos scored for the Spitfires. With two minutes left to play in the period, Flint scored. Windsor scored once more by captain Matthew Maggio for his 42nd goal of the season. The Firebirds scored quickly after, ending the period 3-2 for the Spits.

In the second, the lone goal of the period went to Flint with less than one minute left to play to tie the game up at 3-a piece.

In the third, Flint scored to get their first lead of the night. Windsor's Brett Harrison scored his second goal of the night on a powerplay to tie the game up. The Spits take the lead once more with a second goal by Alex Christopoulos, giving Windsor the 5-4 lead over the Firebirds. Flint scored with less than two minutes in the final period, forcing overtime.

In overtime, Brett Harrison scored a hat-trick goal for the 6-5 victory over the Firebirds.

Windsor will be back in action on Saturday night as they look for their ninth straight win when they take on the Mississauga Steelheads.

Puck drop on at the WFCU Centre is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.