Spitfires see fifth straight win with 9-3 victory over Flint

The Windsor Spitfires see their fifth straight win after a 9-3 victory over the Flint Firebirds.

In the first period, the Firebirds were first to score less than one minute into play. Another goal by Flint helps the team pull away from the Spits. Anthony Cristoforo scored for Windsor, however after review it was deemed no goal.

On a powerplay, Spits Alex Christopoulos scored, bringing the scoreboard to 2-1 for Flint. Spitfires Brett Harrison was able to tie the game up before the period ended with a goal.

In the second, Windsor sees their first lead of the night with a goal by Colton Smith. The Spits continue to pull away with a goal by Rodwin Dionicio. Flint scored to bring the scoreboard to 4-3 for Windsor.

The Spitfires get another with Harrison scoring his second goal of the night. Windsor continues to pull away in their lead with a goal by Jacob Maillet, with the scoreboard sitting at 6-3.

In the third, Windsor's Maillet gets his second goal of the night. Two back to back goals by Christopoulos gave him a hat trick and a 9-3 win over Flint.

Windsor will be back in action Thursday night at the WFCU Centre when they take on the Soo Greyhounds.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.

