Spitfires see first regular season victory with 5-4 overtime win over North Bay

The Windsor Spitfires have won their first regular season game in a 5-4 overtime victory against the North Bay Battalion.

The two teams went head-to-head on Thursday evening at the WFCU Centre, where the Spits were still looking for their first win this season after two losses last week.

In the first period, the Windsor Spitfires were first to score for the night with a goal by Jacob Maillet. North Bay was quick to tie up the game with a goal only a couple of minutes after Windsor scored.

The Battalion scored another goal to take the lead for the opening period.

In the second, North Bay scored a goal within a couple of minutes of the period starting with the scoreboard sitting 3-1 for the Battalion.

The Spitfires were quick to catch up with a powerplay goal by Oliver Peer, followed by another goal by Colton Smith to tie the game up 3-3.

North Bay scored once more, however after a review of the goal it was deemed goalie interference, and the goal didn't count, keeping the game tied at the buzzer.

In the third, an extremely slow start to the period with a few penalties and no goals. Windsor's Rodwin Dionicio was able to put the puck into the back of the net to take another lead. North Bay was quick with another goal to tie the game up with less than three minutes in the period, forcing overtime.

In overtime, only 43 seconds in Windsor Spitfires' Ryan Abraham scored to give the Spits their first regular season win.

The Spitfires will have one day of rest before they welcome the Sarnia Sting on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams have already played one another when Windsor travelled to Sarnia for their first game of the season, where the Spits felt the sting after losing 8-2.

Puck-drop for Saturday's game at the WFCU Centre is set for 4:05 p.m., with the pre-game show at 3:50 p.m. with Steve Bell on AM800.