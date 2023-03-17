Spitfires see fourth straight win following 3-0 victory against the Greyhounds

The Windsor Spitfires have secured their fourth consecutive win with a 3-0 victory.

On Friday evening, the Spits travelled to Sault Ste. Marie to take on the Soo Greyhounds.

A slow start in the first period before Windsor's captain, Matthew Maggio, scored to take the lead assisted by Jacob Maillet and Brett Harrison. Maggio had the lone goal of the period, which was also his 51st of the season.

In the second, Spitfires' Shane Wright joined Maggio on the scoreboard with a goal, assisted by Maggio and James Jodoin.

Windsor's Brett Harrison added a goal of his own, assisted by Jacob Holmes, to give the Spits a 3-0 lead.

In the third period, both teams were able to hold the other to no goals, giving Windsor a 3-0 victory.

The Spitfires will remain in Sault Ste. Marie to take on the Soo once more on Saturday evening.

Puck drop for Saturday's game is set for 7:07 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.