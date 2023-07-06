Spitfires select Czechia defenceman during CHL Import Draft

The Windsor Spitfires have selected a defenceman in the 2023 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

The Spitfires made one selection Wednesday with the 46th overall pick, drafting 2005-born Czechia defenceman Josef Eichler.

Eichler, from Czechia, stands at 6'0 and spent the 2022-23 season with the HC Plzen U20 team, recording 9 points (0-9-9) in 38 games.

He also played in eighteen games for the Czechia U18 team, scoring three points (0-3-3).