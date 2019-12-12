Spitfires Set Sights on First

The Windsor Spitfires take on the Saginaw Spirit in OHL action Thursday night at the WFCU Centre, in a rematch of last weekend's game in which the Spits won 3-0 in Michigan.

Kari Piiorinen earned the shutout for Windsor however he won't play Thursday as he's trying out with Team Finland for the upcoming World Jr Championships.

The Spirit are also missing their top star, Cole Perfetti who is trying to make Canada's National team, which is holding training camp in Oakville.

Windsor's top point producer this season, Tyler Angle tells AM800 Sports the Spirit will still be tough, even without Perfetti.

"They're not going to change just missing that one big role they have with Perfetti there. They're going to come into our rink and show us what they want, and we went into their rink last week and took two points from them so they're going to be hungry to get it back."

The Spits can move into first place in the OHL's West Division with a victory, as they trail first-place Flint by just a point, and they lead third-place Saginaw by one point also.

Windsor has played four fewer games than both the Firebirds and Spirit.

Angle says the two clubs mirror each other.

"They kind of play a similar game to us, they work hard and there forecheck is tough against us, and I just think we have to come in and play the game we usually do, and get the two points from them and have a good weekend."

You can hear Thursday's game on AM800 starting at 6:30pm with the pregame show.