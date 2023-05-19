Spitfires sign 1st round draft pick

The Windsor Spitfires are officially welcoming Jack Nesbitt to the team.

The team says Nesbitt has signed an OHL Standard Player Agreement.

He was selected in the 1st round, 20th overall in last month's OHL Priority Selection draft.

The Sarnia native played the 2022/23 season with the Lambton Jr. Sting.

The centre registered 20 goals and 49 points in 28 games.

Nesbitt says "it feels amazing, and can't wait to get started."

Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler describes Nesbitt as an elite player and said the team targeted him early in the season.

Jack Nesbitt (Photo courtesy: Windsor Spitfires)