Spitfires sign 3rd round pick AJ Spellacy

A big signing for the Windsor Spitfires.

The team has signed AJ Spellacy to an Ontario Hockey League Standard Player Agreement.

The 6'3 forward from Westlake, Ohio was chosen in the 3rd round by the Spits.

General Manager Bill Bowler says Spellacy is a dual athlete, playing hockey and football but he ultimately chose the Spitfires and the OHL.

He says it was an important signing for the team.

"AJ Spellacy is a talented right winger, centre from Ohio that had a lot of options not only in hockey but he's quite the football player too, real good athlete," he says. "So for him to choose the Ontario Hockey League and the Windsor Spitfires it's a huge get.")

Bowler says Spellacy got to witness what Windsor is like this year.

"They came down for a couple visits, got to see the WFCU packed with our supporters and our rabid fans so that was awesome during the playoff run for him to witness that," says Bowler.

Spellacy will suit up for the Spitfires in the 2022-23 season.

He played minor hockey with the Cleveland Barons 15U AAA team and appeared in 15 games recording 6 goals and 5 assists for 11 points.