Spitfires soar past Sting in 7-3 victory

The Windsor Spitfires have won two straight after dispatching of the Sarnia Sting 7-3 on Friday night.

The Sting got on the board first, before Daniel D'Amico's second of the season evened the game up at 1-1.

Spitfires forward and Detroit Red Wings prospect Pasquale Zito scored the go ahead goal in the 1st period to make it 2-1 Spits, but Sarnia answered back a few minutes later to tie things up 2-2 after the opening 20 minutes.

The middle frame was a good one for Windsor, as a pair of goals by Ethan Miedema and Kyle McDonald put the Spitfires up 4-2 heading into the 3rd period.

Windsor put the game out of reach with three goals in the final frame, including a pair of powerplay goals by captain Will Cuylle en route to the 7-3 final.

Zito led the way offensively for Windsor, with a goal and three assists.

The Spitfires outshot the Sting 42-22, and finished 3-for-6 on the powerplay.

Windsor's record now sits at 6-4-0-2 on the season, good for second in the West Division.

The Spitfires are back in action Saturday night when they host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds at the WFCU Centre.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show beginning at 6:50 p.m.