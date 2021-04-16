Spitfires Still Optimistic there will be an OHL Season: Bowler

Windsor Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler is optimistic the OHL will play its 2020-2021 season.

Sports Minister Lisa MacLeod had said a plan to allow play in hub cities was coming back a March, but that was before Ontario entered a third wave in the COVID-19 pandemic.

MacLeod said allowing the OHL season to start would "irresponsible" Thursday afternoon.

Bowler says his phone has been ringing off the hook since.

"I can't stress enough the phone calls I've been getting from my players, families and agents," he says. "It's not good news, but I haven't ruled out that it's officially done yet.

He say's the Spitfires will continue to plan as if OHL hockey will resume.

"Until I get something saying the OHL season is cancelled I'm staying optimistic and keeping the faith that we're going to get back playing," he says. "We're waiting on health professionals and experts to give us the green light and that isn't the case yet."

The OHL is the only major junior league under the Canadian Hockey League umbrella not to begin a 2020-2021 season.

The league issued a statement via Twitter saying the OHL has been working hard on a return with the province, but the recent spike in cases and stay at home order have added pleasure to those plans.

Officials go on to say, "the League will provide a further update to our players, families, billets, teams and fans in the coming days."

Ontario reported a record-high 4,736 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 29 more deaths linked to the virus.

The CHL announced the cancellation of the 2021 Memorial Cup due to COVID-19 restrictions earlier this week.