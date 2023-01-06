Spitfires swing another deal to acquire Castle and Dionicio from Niagara

For the third time this week, the Windsor Spitfires have swung a big deal.

The team announced on Friday that they've acquired forward Aiden Castle and defenceman Rodwin Dionicio from the Niagara IceDogs in exchange for forward Christopher O'Flaherty, defenceman Bronson Ride, Windsor's 2nd round pick in 2026 and Ottawa's 6th round pick in 2024.

On Tuesday, the Spits acquired forward Brett Harrison and defenceman Jacob Holmes in separate deals with Oshawa and Sudbury respectively.

Castle is a native of Mississauga, and was drafted in round one of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection 13th overall, while Dionicio is a native of Newark, New Jersey and was drafted in round one of the 2021 CHL import draft 18th overall by the IceDogs.

So far this season, Castle has played in 30 games scoring 13 times and adding seven assists.

General Manager Bill Bowler says the addition of Castle to the forward group gives them another good two-way player with solid hockey IQ.

"He can play in any situation and he is a talented forward that can play anywhere in the lineup," Bowler added.

Dionicio has played in 17 games for the IceDogs this year, and has scored four goals and recorded three assists.

While he was born in the US, Dionicio was raised in Switzerland and has been away for the last month representing the country at the World Junior championships.

"Dionicio is a versatile defenceman with untapped offensive instincts." Bowler explained. "He is a World Junior player with a tremendous upside."

O'Flaherty and Ride were both drafted back in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. O'Flaherty posted 16 points over 80 games with the club while Ride had 12 points through 70 games.