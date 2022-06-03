Spitfires take a 4-3 overtime win in the OHL Finals

The Windsor Spitfires clinched an overtime win in Hamilton against the Bulldog's for Game 1 of the Ontario Hockey League's Championship Series.

A slow first period for both teams, with no goals scored. Hamilton put up 8 shots on goal while the Windsor Spitfires put up 10.

Points finally hit the scoreboard in the second period when Hamilton scored during a power play. Less than a minute later, Captain Will Cuylle tied it up, making the score 1-1. With only 2 minutes left in the second period, the Bulldog's scored again.

At the end of the second period, the scoreboard sat at 2-1 for Hamilton.

During the third, the Bulldog's scored again, pulling away from the Windsor Spitfires. However, Hamilton didn't pull away for long before Windsor's Cuylle made his second goal of the night in a power play.

With less than 3 minutes left in the third, Oliver Peer for the Spitfires tied the game up to 3-3. Ending the third period with a tied scoreboard, and heading into overtime for the OHL Championship Finals.

With less than a handful of minutes left in overtime, former Bulldog Michael Renwick scored a power play goal, giving the Windsor Spitfires a Game 1, 4-3 win.

Overall shots in the game were 46-34 in favour of Hamilton.

Game 2 will be Sunday June 5 in Hamilton with puck drop set for 2 p.m.