The Windsor Spitfires are now a win away from advancing to the next round of the OHL playoffs.

The Spits beat the Sting 4-1 in Sarnia Thursday night, to take a 3-1 series lead.

Will Cuylle had a goal and an assist and the league's reigning scoring champ, Wyatt Johnston added a goal.

Mathias Onuska made 24 saves for the win.

Game 5 goes Saturday night at the WFCU Centre.