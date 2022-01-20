Spitfires to battle first place Greyhounds Thursday night at home

The Windsor Spitfires will be looking to keep the momentum going as they get set to host the first place Soo Greyhounds Thursday night.

The Spitfires are coming off of a dominate 6-3 win over the Flint Firebirds Sunday.

Windsor currently sits in fifth in the Western Conference while the Greyhounds hold on to the top spot.

The last time the teams met was earlier this month when the Spitfires swept a weekend series in the Soo 5-2 and 10-4.

Thursday's puck drop at the WFCU Centre is scheduled for 7:30pm.

The AM800 pre-game show gets underway at 7:15pm.

