Spitfires to battle Otters at home Saturday night

The Windsor Spitfires will try to keep the momentum going after a big win on the road earlier this week.

Windsor went stateside Wednesday for the first time in more than 18 months beating the Firebirds in Flint 6-2.

The Spitfires will try to string together back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they host the Erie Otters Saturday night.

Windsor currently holds on to fifth place in the Western Conference while Erie sits in ninth.

Puck drops Saturday night at the WFCU Centre at 7:05pm.

The AM800 pre-game show gets underway at 6:50pm.