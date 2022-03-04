Spitfires to battle rival Knights Friday in London

The Windsor Spitfires will be looking to climb up the standings as the team hits the road to take on the rival London Knights Friday.

Windsor is coming off of a dominate 5-1 win over the Sarnia Sting, but sits in fourth in the Western Conference while London holds on to second.

The teams have met six times this season with the Knights victorious in four games, outscoring the Spitfires 22-16.

Windsor's Wyatt Johnston continues to be red hot and currently sits atop the league for points with 85.

The Spitfires and Knights drop the puck at Budweiser Gardens at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The AM800 pre-game show gets underway at 7:15 p.m.