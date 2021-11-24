Spitfires to clash with rival Knights Wednesday night at home

The Windsor Spitfires will try to keep the momentum going after a wild win at home Sunday.

The Spitfires fought back from a 6-2 deficit to beat the Flint Firebirds 7-6 in a shootout.

The victory was good for two wins in a row as Windsor shut out the Firebirds 7-0 in Flint Saturday.

Next up for the Spitfires, a battle with the rival London Knights Wednesday night at the WFCU Centre.

Windsor currently sits in second place in the Western Division while London holds on to first in the Midwest.

Wednesday night's game gets underway at 7:30 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show slated for 7:15 p.m.