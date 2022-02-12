Spitfires to host rival Knights Saturday night at WFCU Centre

The Windsor Spitfires will be aiming to keep the momentum going Saturday night at home.

Windsor is set to welcome the rival London Knights to the WFCU Centre.

The Spitfires, who are coming off of a dominate 4-1 win over the Saginaw Spirit Thursday, will be looking to climb up the standings — London currently sits in third in the Western Conference while Windsor holds on to fourth.

Windsor will be hoping for some redemption having lost four of five meetings between the teams this year.

Saturday's AM800 pre-game show gets underway at 6:50pm with puck drop scheduled for 7:05pm.

