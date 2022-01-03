Spitfires to play rescheduled game in Guelph Wednesday night

A change to the Windsor Spitfires' schedule this week.

After having several games postponed due to COVID-19, the league has rescheduled the December 30 game against the Storm to Wednesday night.

The Spitfires will head to Guelph for a 7pm puck drop with the AM800 pre-game show scheduled for 6:45pm.

Windsor was supposed to play in Saginaw Wednesday, but the Spirit will also be playing a rescheduled game against the Flint Firebirds.

The Spitfires are currently sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference after dropping their last game 6-3 to the Kitchener Rangers on December 28.