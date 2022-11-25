Spitfires to take on Flint Firebirds

The Windsor Spitfires are looking for a win tonight against Flint.

The Spits are coming off a tough 6-3 loss at home against Owen Sound on Wednesday night.

The Spitfires will remain in Windsor for tonight's game against the Firebirds.

Windsor and Flint have only gone head-to-head once this season on October 22, where the Spits won 6-5.

Both teams are in the West Division, with Windsor sitting one spot above Flint.

Overall for the regular season, the Spitfires are in the sixth place spot while the Firebirds are in ninth.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre with the AM800 pre-game show beginning at 6:50 p.m.