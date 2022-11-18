Spitfires to take on Sarnia Sting

The Windsor Spitfires are looking for a win tonight against the Sting in Sarnia.

The Spits had nearly a week off since their 6-1 loss against the London Knights on Saturday.

Windsor pocketed a win during its last game with Sarnia on November 3 with a 5-3 victory.

The Spits are second in their division, with the Saginaw Spirit just slightly ahead, and fourth overall in the league.

Following tonight's game, the Spitfires will have one day off before travelling to Kitchener.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.