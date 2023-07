The Windsor Spitfires have traded defenceman Jacob Holmes to the Kingston Frontenacs.

In exchange, the Spits receive Niagara's 4th Rd pick in 2024, Kingston's 6th Rd pick in 2024, and Guelph's 3rd Rd pick in 2026.

Holmes was traded to Windsor last January from Sudbury.

He recorded 12 points in 35 games with the Spitfires.

The Alliston, Ontario native was drafted in the 5th round by Dallas in the 2021 NHL entry draft.