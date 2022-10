The Windsor Spifires and Erie Otters have made a trade.

The Spits have traded goaltender Kyle Downey to Erie for a 2025 6th round pick.

Downey was selected by Windsor 39th overall in the 2020 draft.

Last season, the Caledon native appeared in 11 games with the Spitfires.

He posted a 4.19 GAA with a .857 save percentage.

Windsor is back in action Thursday night when they host the Saginaw Spirit.