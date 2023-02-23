Spitfires travel to Peterborough to battle Petes

The Windsor Spitfires are back in action tonight after a few days off, when they travel to Peterborough to take on the Petes.

The Spitfires had a nine game winning streak snapped on Monday in a 4-3 overtime loss against the London Knights.

Windsor continues to lead the Western Conference and the West Division with a record of 37-12-4-1 on the season, good for 79 points.

The Spitfires are also filling the net at a healthy pace, with 262 goals so far this season to league the Ontario Hockey League. That's 29 more goals than the Flint Firebirds, the next closest team.

Captain Matthew Maggio leads the OHL in points with 88, and goals with 42, entering Thursday night.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:45 p.m.