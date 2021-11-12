Spitfires travelling to Sarnia to battle Sting

The Windsor Spitfires return to action on Friday night after nearly a week off, when they travel to Sarnia to battle the Sting.

Windsor is looking to make it two straight victories, after a 3-2 overtime win against the Erie Otters last Saturday.

The Spitfires are currently sitting in third place in the West Division with 12 points, tied with the Flint Firebirds but Windsor has played more games, while Sarnia sits in last place with 8 points.

Puck drops is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show getting underway at 6:50 p.m.

