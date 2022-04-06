Spitfires up to #6 on most recent CHL Top 10 Rankings

All the Windsor Spitfires have done lately is win, and as a result they've moved up to number 6 on the Canadian Hockey League's most recent Top 10 Rankings.

Windsor cracked the list for the second time this season back on March 30 coming in at number 9, and with their current ten game win streak it shouldn't be much of a surprise to see them moving up.

Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 23

1. Hamilton Bulldogs

2. Winnipeg ICE

3. Everett Silvertips

4. Edmonton Oil Kings

5. Quebec Remparts

6. Windsor Spitfires

7. Charlottetown Islanders

8. Kamloops Blazers

9. North Bay Battalion

10. Sherbrooke Phoenix

The Spitfires now sits atop the Ontario Hockey League's Western Conference with a record of 41-16-3-3 and 88 points.

Leading the way for Windsor continues to be 2021 Dallas Stars first rounder Wyatt Johnston, who through 63 games played so far this season has put up 43 goals and 76 assists, good for a 12-point lead over the next highest scorer in the OHL.

Windsor, Hamilton and North Bay are the only OHL teams represented on the most recent list.