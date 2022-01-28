Spitfires weather the Storm picking up win in Guelph

It was the 'Wyatt Johnston Show' in Guelph Friday night as the Spitfires skated past the Storm 3-2.

The Spitfire centre netted his 22nd and 23rd goal of the season giving him 65 points — that puts him tied for the top spot in the league.

Alex Christopoulos scored for Windsor as well which now has a record of 20-11-2-2 — good for third in the Western Conference.

The Spitfires were scheduled to play in Erie Saturday night, but that game has been called off due to COVID-19.

Windsor gets back on the ice February 3 when it hosts Storm for a 7:30pm puck drop with the AM800 pre-game show beginning at 7:15pm.