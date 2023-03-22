Spitfires welcome Guelph to WFCU Centre

It's a big week for the Windsor Spitfires.

The Spitfires enter the final week of the regular season looking to clinch top spot in the Western Conference and the West Division.

Windsor sits atop of both with 90 points and three games remaining in the regular season.

Tonight, the Spitfires welcome the Guelph Storm to the WFCU Centre.

Windsor is coming off an 8-2 loss to the Soo Greyhounds Saturday night while Guelph is riding a three-game winning streak last losing to Windsor on March 10.

Guelph currently sits in second in the Midwest Division with 71 points and holds the six spot in the Western Conference.

After tonight's game, Windsor finishes off the regular season with a home and home against the London Knights.

The Knights are currently two points back of the Spitfires for top spot in the Western Conference.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell starting at 6:50 p.m.

