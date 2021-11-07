Spitfires win 2nd in a row on individual effort from Johnston in OT

The Windsor Spitfires won back-to-back games for the first time this season after a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over the Erie Otters at the WFCU Centre Saturday.

Windsor didn't get on the board until the third period with goals from Will Cuylle and Ryan Abraham sending the game into the extra frame.

Wyatt Johnston sealed the win, capping an end-to-end rush with his sixth goal of the season just 33 seconds into overtime.

The Spitfires head to Sarnia to face the Sting Friday.

Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pregame show set for 6:50 p.m.