Spitfires win 3-2 against the Guelph Storm

The Spitfires secure a win in Guelph against the Storm with a 3-2 victory Friday night.

A slow start to the first period, but Windsor gets the first goal of the night by Colton Smith.

In the second, Guelph is able to tie up the scoreboard with a goal.

In the third, the Spitfires get their second lead of the night with a goal by Matthew Maggio. Maggio is now on a 10 game point streak with 13 goals and 6 assists.

Guelph is able to tie up the game once more, with the scoreboard at 2-2. Guelph then scores a shorthanded goal, however the goal was deemed no good following review.

Windsor then scores for another lead in the game, with a goal by Noah Morneau. The Storm are unable to score when they pulled their goalie.

The Spits will now travel back home to Windsor to play on New Year's Eve against the Kitchener Rangers.

Windsor is second in the West Division with a 20-8-3-1 record.

Kitchener is third in the Midwest Division with a 15-13-1-0 record.

Puck drop is set for 2:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre with the AM800 pre-game show beginning at 1:50 p.m.