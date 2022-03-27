Spitfires win 5-3 in a battle against the Greyhounds.

The Windsor Spitfires won in a battle against the Soo Greyhounds.

Soo scored two goals to start, but the Spitfires came back with two power play goals to tie it up.

The second period saw a goal each from both teams to tie it again at 3-3.

It was all Spits in the third, scoring early on in the period and again with an empty netter near the end of the game making the final score 5-3.

The Spits look to win two in row in Sault Ste. Marie against the Greyhounds in a rematch on Sunday, March 27.

Puck drop is at 2:07pm with the AM800 pre game show set for 1:52pm.



