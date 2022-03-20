Spitfires win 6-3 against Flint Firebirds
The Windsor Spitfires are on a two game win streak following a back and forth against the Flint Firebirds.
Windsor Scored early in the first period but the Firebirds came back with two goals of their own, leading 2-1.
Flint didn't have the lead for very long as the Spits came back with two goals in the second period.
The final score was 6-3 with the last goal being an empty netter from Matthew Maggio.
Windsor will be back home at the WFCU Centre, Sunday, March 20 in a rematch against the Flint Firebirds.
Puck Drop is at 4:05 with the AM800 pre game show set for 3:50pm