Spitfires win 7-4 against the Soo Greyhounds

The Windsor Spitfires have won their second back-to-back game against the Soo Greyhounds, 7-4.

The Spits are coming off a win against the Greyhounds on Sunday in Sault Ste. Marie.

In the first period, the Spitfires were the first to score with a goal by captain Matthew Maggio. The goal was Maggio's 36th of the season, tying him for first for most goals with Colby Barlow from the Owen Sound Attack.

Another goal for Windsor by Oliver Peer. Shane Wright scored another for Windsor, giving the Spits a 3-0 lead. Wright has been out for the last three games with a lower body injury.

The Greyhounds scored 24 seconds later, putting themselves on the scoreboard. Windsor was on fire with yet another goal by James Jodoin. With 1.2 seconds left in the first, Spitfires Colton Smith scored for Windsor, ending the period 5-1.

In the second period, Colton Smith scored his second of the night, helping Windsor pull away even further. The Soo scored two more back to back goals, bringing the scoreboard to 6-3 at the end of the second.

In the third period, the Greyhounds had another goal. With four minutes left in the third, the Soo pulled their goalie, giving Maggio a chance to get his second of the night. The goal is Maggio's 37th, and pushed him to become the leader for the most goals. Maggio also leads with the most points at 71.

The Spits see a 7-4 victory.

Windsor will be back in action on Saturday evening when they battle the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre. The AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell gets underway at 6:50 p.m.