Spitfires win fifth in a row with overtime victory over the Greyhounds

An overtime win at home has earned the Windsor Spitfires first place in the Western Conference.

Windsor got out to a quick 2-0 lead over the Soo Greyhounds thanks to goals from Matthew Maggio and Daniel D'Amico in a dominate first period.

But the Greyhounds were able to claw back tying the game 3-3 early in the third.

It didn't take long in the extra frame as Louka Henault netted the winner just 24-seconds into overtime as part of a three point night for Windsor.

Wyatt Johnston also put up three points for the Spitfires with a goal and a pair of assists.

Windsor has now won five straight and heads to Saginaw for its final game before the Christmas break.

The Spitfires and Spirit face off at 7:05pm Friday with the AM800 pre-game show scheduled for 6:50pm.