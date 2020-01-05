Spitfires Win Fifth Straight in North Bay

The Windsor Spitfires won their fifth straight and finished a perfect road trip through northern Ontario with a 3-2 overtime win over the Battalion in North Bay Sunday.

Windsor's Jean-Luc Foudy scored the game winner, snapping a shot top-shelf on a give-and-go with Daniel D'Amico in OT. Luke Boka and Grayson Ladd also scored for the Spitfires.

Luke Moncada and Mitchell Russell both had goals for North Bay.

Rookie Xavier Medina made 15 saves for his fifth straight win between the pipes for Windsor.

The Spitfires (24-8-4-0) now sit alone atop the OHL's Western Conference with 52-points.

Windsor returns to the WFCU Centre to face the Oshawa Generals Thursday at 7pm.

Tune into AM800 for all the action, beginning with the pregame show at 6:30pm.